TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has forced the closure of I-95 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The wreck was reported Wednesday morning on southbound I-95, north of State Road 442 near Edgewater.
All southbound lanes are closed in the area.
Drivers can use State Road 44 as an alternate route.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) April 7, 2021
* FATAL CRASH *
SB I-95 x 245MM
(Edgewater)
-North of SR-442-
ALT: Exit at SR-44#Volusia #Brevard pic.twitter.com/ar497qsbCO