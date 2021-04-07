TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has forced the closure of I-95 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported Wednesday morning on southbound I-95, north of State Road 442 near Edgewater.

All southbound lanes are closed in the area.

Drivers can use State Road 44 as an alternate route.

