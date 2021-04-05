Pedestrian injured in street race crash; 3 tied to racing arrested, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers responded to two crashes over the weekend in Central Florida caused by street racing and arrested three people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said troopers working the midnight shift have been actively looking out for illegal street racing in the Central Florida area. This weekend, in addition to an Osceola County crash tied to street racing that killed an 11-year-old girl, troopers arrested three people accused of street racing activity, according to Montes.

One pedestrian was injured in a crash on Goldenrod Road caused by street racing, Montes said.

At 1:37 a.m. Thursday, FHP troopers responded to the crash on Goldenrod Road and Alachua Street. Troopers said there were significant tire marks on the road through the left lane on SR 551 to the sidewalk. A pedestrian on the sidewalk suffered a broken leg when the vehicle crashed into the area, according to the report.

Troopers were first told Jorge Garcia Santos, 22, was the passenger and his girlfriend was driving, however, they later determined that was not true and Garcia Santos was behind the wheel, according to the report.

Garcia Santos had broken glass on his left side, where the driver’s side window had broken during the crash, troopers said.

Witnesses told troopers Garcia Santos was engaged in street racing on Goldenrod Road when the crash happened.

Garcia Santos is charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving resulting in serious injury and giving false information to law enforcement. According to the arrest report, he was on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During a separate incident, a driver and passenger were arrested after troopers say they were seen street racing on State Road 417.

According to the arrest report, around 11 p.m. Friday, troopers spotted a black Ford Mustang as well as several other vehicles lined up on SR 417. A passenger in the Mustang stuck his right arm out and made a “chopping” motion, according to the report. As soon as that happened the vehicles began to accelerate rapidly.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and arrested both the driver, Ricardo Vazquez Miranda, 20, and the passenger, Alejandro Armando Narvaez, 23. Both were booked into the Orange County Jail. They are both charged with misdemeanor moving traffic violations.