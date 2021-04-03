Orlando officer hospitalized after patrol car crash

An Orlando police officer was injured in a crash on April 3, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was injured in a crash Saturday morning while responding to a call about a stolen vehicle, department officials said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Pine Hills and Silver Star roads.

Records show the officer was in the intersection with his or her traffic lights on when the patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were alert, conscious and taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Orlando Police Department didn’t identify the injured officer or provide further details.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.