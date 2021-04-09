Florida

Baby critically injured in motorcycle crash while riding on Florida man’s lap, police say

17-month-old girl in critical condition after Clearwater wreck

Associated Press

Tags: 
Florida
,
Traffic
,
Crash
Police siren (Generic photo)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Florida man who was driving a motorcycle with his young stepdaughter in his lap is facing several charges after she was seriously injured when he ran a stop sign and laid down his bike to avoid hitting a car, police said.

The 17-month-old girl was propelled underneath the car that Dontrell Stanley, 35, nearly hit on Thursday, Clearwater police said in a tweet. He was arrested early Friday on charges of child neglect and operating a motorcycle without a license.

[TRENDING: Truck driver accused of kidnapping women | GROSS: World’s longest fingernails | Fla. sues CDC over cruises]

The baby was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where she was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Stanley was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was booked into jail early Friday. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to represent him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.