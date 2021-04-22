6-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting in Orange County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 800 block of N. Hastings Street around 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said the girl was injured by an accidental firearm discharge.

She was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.