Fatal crash closes I-95 near Port St. John Parkway in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted authorities to close I-95 in Brevard County.
The wreck happened Wednesday morning on I-95 north near Port St. John Parkway.
[TRENDING: What ingredients make a vaccine? | Air show plane on move after landing in ocean | DeSantis signs ‘anti-riot’ bill into law]
Northbound lanes are closed in the area.
Details about the crash have not been released.
PORT ST. JOHN: All NB lanes of I-95 are CLOSED just north of Port St. John Pkwy. due to deadly wreck. Seek alternate route. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/JOKd5Dn0YX— Crystal Moyer (@CrystalNews6) April 21, 2021