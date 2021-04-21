Traffic

Fatal crash closes I-95 near Port St. John Parkway in Brevard County

Northbound lanes of interstate closed in area

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted authorities to close I-95 in Brevard County.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning on I-95 north near Port St. John Parkway.

Northbound lanes are closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

