Woman struck, killed by tow truck on Semoran Boulevard near Orlando

A woman is hit and killed while crossing Semoran Boulevard near Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed by a two truck late Tuesday in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. on North Semoran Boulevard at Cornelia Avenue near Orlando. All southbound lanes of Semoran are blocked in the area.

According to troopers, the woman was crossing the street but was not in a crosswalk when she was struck by a Constellation Towing & Recovery truck.

The woman was taken to AdventHealth East and later died, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.