Florida ‘witch’ swindled victims out of $100K by promising to cleanse their cash, police say

NAPLES, Fla. – Naples police say they’re looking for a woman who offered witchcraft and spiritual services to victims as a way to get them to hand over massive amounts of cash.

All in all, the woman stole $100,000 from 10 different victims who responded to ads she placed in free Hispanic newspapers, on radio stations and flyers placed in laundromats, according to a report from the Naples Police Department.

Records show the first victim came forward on March 14 saying he saw a flyer at a laundromat that offered a “100% guarantee” when it came to solving problems with a wife or girlfriend.

The victim called the number on the flyer and scheduled an appointment with a woman who called herself “Rosalia” the next day at a suite on 6th Avenue.

Police said that during the first visit, “Rosalia” pulled out a deck of tarot cards and told the victim she sensed something “dark” in his life, so she instructed him to “fix the darkness” by sleeping with three eggs under his bed and then return with the eggs the next day.

Records show the victim did as instructed and “Rosalia” took the eggs and waved them over the victim’s head before she opened them up to reveal that one contained blood, another contained needles and the third contained worms.

The Naples Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in a fraud investigation. On March 14, 2021, Naples... Posted by Naples Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

Rosalia then told the victim to get as much money as possible by withdrawing cash and borrowing from friends and then return with the bills so she could bless his money, “making the money double and possibly triple in quantity,” according to the report.

Officers said the victim returned with $29,500 in cash and asked “Rosalia” to bless it but she said she saw a darkness in the money so she needed to take it to a temple in Fort Myers and would return it to the victim the next day.

When the next day came, “Rosalia” said she wouldn’t be able to make the appointment and would meet with him another time but then stopped replying to the victim’s text messages, records show.

As police were investigating, they said they saw two other people waiting outside “Rosalia’s” suite on 6th Avenue who said “Rosalia” took $11,435 and $8,000 cash from them under the guise that she was taking the money to be cleansed.

A fourth victim was located at the suite as well around the same time and said he handed over $10,000 to “Rosalia” but he didn’t want his wife to know so he didn’t provide a sworn statement, according to the report.

Detectives said the thefts occurred between January and mid-March, when the first victim came forward.

“Rosalia” is described as Hispanic or Eastern European with an unknown accent, medium build, blonde hair with dark brown roots and light brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

The Naples Police Department has released sketches and is asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call 239-213-4844.

