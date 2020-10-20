Move over, Santa. It’s 2020 and there’s a new witch in town

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s 2020 -- and less than two weeks until Halloween -- so it’s only appropriate that a witch was spotted flying Wednesday morning in the Florida skies.

Well, technically, it was a cloud in the shape of a witch appearing to fly on a broom across the Orlando area.

News 6 viewer Phyllis Sheridan spotted the ghostly figure near State Road 50 and Main Street in Winter Garden and shared the photo with us. Thanks, Phyllis!

No word whether the witch is planning to hijack Christmas, but it is 2020, so ...

