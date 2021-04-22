Body found in woods near busy Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was discovered Wednesday night in the woods near a busy Orlando intersection, prompting a death investigation.

Orlando police said the body was found in a thickly wooded area near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street.

Police said a witness led them to the woods, but no other details, including how the person died, have been released.

The witness was interviewed by officers but has not been detained or arrested, police said.

Authorities have also not released the gender of the person who was found dead.

