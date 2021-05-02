1 dead, another injured in truck stop shooting, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One man died and another person was injured in a truck stop shooting overnight Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 2:10 a.m. deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Pilot truck stop at 2020 SW Highway 484.

When deputies arrived, there was a group of people gathering. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned the shooting happened after an argument took place.

Officials said 21-year-old Zion Willis was found dead and one other person is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at (352) 368-STOP.