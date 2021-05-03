Partly Cloudy icon
93º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando Sanford International Airport to go on hiring spree

Airport is looking to fill more than 120 jobs

Gabriella Nuñez
, Multimedia Producer

Tags: 
Sanford Airport
,
Orlando Sanford International Airport
,
Seminole County
,
Jobs
Photo does not have a caption

SANFORD, Fla. – The Orlando Sanford International Airport is hosting a couple of job fairs this week to hire new employees.

The hiring events will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Terminal A, according to airport officials.

[TRENDING: Video shows 6-year-old getting paddled in school | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Airport tenants are hoping to fill more than 120 full and part-time positions, including sales associates, cooks, passenger service agents, and more.

Applicants are asked to register for an appointment ahead of the job fairs. When arriving, people can park in the hourly parking lot to receive complimentary parking. Masks are required at the airport.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: