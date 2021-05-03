Orlando Sanford International Airport to go on hiring spree

SANFORD, Fla. – The Orlando Sanford International Airport is hosting a couple of job fairs this week to hire new employees.

The hiring events will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Terminal A, according to airport officials.

Airport tenants are hoping to fill more than 120 full and part-time positions, including sales associates, cooks, passenger service agents, and more.

Applicants are asked to register for an appointment ahead of the job fairs. When arriving, people can park in the hourly parking lot to receive complimentary parking. Masks are required at the airport.