World’s largest White Castle opens in Orlando

White Castle opens a massive 4,567-square-foot restaurant at The Village at O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off Interstate 4.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a new castle in Central Florida.

The world’s largest White Castle has officially opened in Orlando.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

The massive 4,567-square-foot restaurant is located in The Village at O-Town West at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off Interstate 4.

Fans of the chain’s famous hamburger sliders lined up for hours early Monday to be the first in line for the restaurant’s opening.

Ad

The location is now the largest White Castle in the world with indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes.