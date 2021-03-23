White Castle looks to fill 120 jobs as construction on Orlando location moves forward

ORL,ANDO,Fla. – White Castle took another step closer to opening its first Orlando location on Tuesday.

Construction crews hoisted the iconic sign onto what will be the largest free-standing White Castle restaurant in the world.

The White Castle will be located in The Village at O-Town West at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off of Interstate 4.

While the massive 4,567-square-foot restaurant is still getting ready for its spring opening, the company is starting the process of filling 120 job openings at the restaurant. In addition to the sign raising, White Castle also held a hiring event at a Hilton Garden Inn-Lake Buena Vista/Orlando Tuesday. The company said in a release, at least 650 people have already applied.

You can apply by clicking or tapping here. Applicants can also text “Castle” to 56379 to apply.

Starting pay for those openings is $13 an hour, according to the company. That is well above Florida’s current minimum wage of $8.65 an hour, which is set to increase to $10 per hour in September.

