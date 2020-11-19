Orange County officials break ground for world’s largest White Castle

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a new castle coming to Central Florida and this one will have some delicious sliders.

White Castle, the fast-food chain based out of Columbus, Ohio will bring a 4,567 square-foot restaurant to the O-Town West development on Daryl Carter Parkway.

“It’s a wonderful day in Orlando. We are so excited to have our groundbreaking and we are looking forward to having a castle,” Jamie Richardson, Vice President of White Castle said.

Richardson explained the whole idea started with just a social media post by a fan who wanted White Castle closer to home.

“You know we have craving fans everywhere around the country and one caught our eye because he started a Facebook page who wanted to bring White Castle to Florida and so it’s been a project five years in the making,” Richardson said.

The restaurant will be the largest White Castle in the world with indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes.

It will also bring over 100 jobs to the area, something Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said will help local tourism.

“This is all about bringing our economy back within the metro Orlando area. We are happy to see that business owners want to continue investing in our community,” Demings said.

White Castle is expected to open in Spring 2021.