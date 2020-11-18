WATCH LIVE: Florida Board of Education meeting underway in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida Board of Education are meeting in Tallahassee Wednesday and will discuss suggestions made by school district superintendents to keep their students safe in the coming year amid the ongoing pandemic.

The meeting began at 9 a.m. with a call to order by Board Chair Andy Tuck.

Florida Superintendents plan to present suggestions in light of the coronavirus. Seminole County Superintendent Walt Griffin previously asked Florida’s education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to forgo school grades for the 2020-2021 school year because of the circumstances created by the pandemic.

[TRENDING: Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective | Sheriff says deputy ‘forced to fire,’ killing 2 teens | Mom abandons baby at stranger’s house]

School districts have been waiting on guidance from the Florida Department of Education whether they will be able to continue online education in the spring semester. Corcoran said during Wednesday’s meeting he expects a new emergency order to be issued before the Thanksgiving break.

BREAKING// Though new executive order is not ready yet, @EducationFL @richardcorcoran said remote learning including Florida virtual school & district remote learning will be allowed next semester (1/1) @news6wkmg — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) November 18, 2020

“The virtual, the creative district-learning mode which were all clearly in the first order will be apart of the emergency order in the second because that is full parental choice," Corcoran said.

His comments indicated online learning would continue under a second emergency order.

Under an emergency order for the fall 2020 semester by the Florida Department of Education all school districts could offer virtual learning options as long as they offered face-to-face education. School districts had to submit their re-opening plans to the state for approval.

School districts submitted data to a Department of Education survey in October and a DOE spokesperson said the department then worked to clean that data to get a better picture of what enrollment looks like and how it could impact the Spring 2021 semester.

Check back for updates throughout the day.