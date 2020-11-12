World’s largest White Castle breaking ground in Orlando soon

ORLANDO, Fla. – This might just be the news you needed to brighten 2020.

The world’s largest free-standing White Castle will be breaking ground in Orlando on Nov. 19.

It was almost one year ago when news broke that White Castle was returning to Florida for the first time since the 1960s.

The 4,567-square-foot restaurant will be located “in southwest Orlando at The Village at O-Town West, part of the $1 billion O-Town West mixed-use development at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off of I-4,” the company said.

“There’s no other place that we wanted to be other than Orlando,” White Castle spokesperson Jamie Richardson told News 6 last November. “When it comes to specifically finding a site, that was a process. It took us some time but when we saw it, we knew it was the one.”

This White Castle will have a sleek and modern industrial-style design including the chain’s iconic tower.

According to White Castle officials, there will be indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes.

That means more square burgers for everyone.

This White Castle location will bring 120 new jobs to the area, the company said in a news release.

While we don’t know exactly when the White Castle will open, breaking ground is a great step toward bringing Central Floridians the food they crave.