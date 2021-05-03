Up to $10,000 available if you are past due on rent in Orange County

Rent in expensive areas have softened but in lower-priced areas have not, Zillow says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are working hard to get the word out about a rental assistance program that still has millions of dollars to pay out for those who are past due on rent.

On March 1, Orange County opened up a portal to a new rental assistance program funded through the federal government, giving more than $33 million for those in the county who owe rent. The program can offer up to $10,000 in rent that is past due or up to 12 months rent owed to one’s landlord if the applicant qualifies.

“We have expended a little over $1 million dollars,” said Dianne Arnold, Manager of Orange County’s Community and Family Services Department. “We definitely have funds available.”

Unlike other programs like Orange County’s Individual and Family Assistance Programs and the Eviction Diversion Program, the rental assistance program has stricter qualifications, income requirements and requires documents and participation from both the tenant and landlord. Landlords can also apply on behalf of the tenant.

“We have to connect with the tenant and we also have to connect with the landlord,” Arnold said. “It takes longer with two entities to match them up.”

With millions of dollars available, county leaders say that’s why they’re now pushing out a campaign with flyers at neighborhood community centers and food banks and working with county commissioners and non-profit organizations to get the word out.

