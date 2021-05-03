Lowe’s looking to fill more than 600 jobs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lowe’s is going on a hiring spree.

The nation’s second-largest hardware company is hosting its National Hiring Day on Tuesday. The company announced it’s looking to fill 50,000 roles across stores nationwide, with about 600 in the Central Florida area.

Lowe’s says seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles are available.

Those looking to participate in National Hiring Day can walk into any Lowe’s location between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and apply for a variety of associate positions in retail, supervisor roles, cashier, and more. No resumes or reservations are required.

Candidates must be 18 or older to apply. Candidates can also meet hiring managers, speak with other associations and even receive on-the-spot offers. People can learn more on Lowe’s website.