A very Florida job: FWC hiring alligator trapper

If you live in Central Florida, alligators can show up anytime, anywhere.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a job posting you’d likely only see in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hiring a contracted nuisance alligator trapper for Sarasota County.

The prospective trapper would join the statewide nuisance alligator program. Consider it an exclusive group of fearless people on call ready to face a gator.

According to the job description, trappers typically make house calls to remove gators about 4 feet long found in pools or garages.

At first glance, the requirements seem simple. Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and have a working email address.

However, to be eligible for the job one must be prepared to handle any size alligator.

Rest assured, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, according to the FWC.

The agency said the goal of this role and its nuisance alligator program is to be proactive. Its employees work to address alligator threats in developed areas while conserving alligators in their natural habitats.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on the “Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.” To put your alligator trapping skills to the test, apply by April 14.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). The FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

The FWC also provides information about living with alligators because, in Florida, one could be your neighbor.

