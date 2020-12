LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida dog whose rescue went viral last month has a brand new job.

Gunner, a 5-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is now a “deputy dog” with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Video showing the dog’s owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumping into the water to save Gunner from a gator was shared thousands of times on social media.

Deputies say Gunner will work with them to help educate children about safety.