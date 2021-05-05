Florida woman upset over tomato thickness throws Whopper, shouts racial slurs, police say

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Wildwood police arrested a 77-year-old woman after they say she admitted to throwing a Whopper at a Burger King worker while calling the victim a “stupid Black (expletive).”

Officers arrested Judith Ann Black, of The Villages, on Friday.

Police said they were called to a Burger King on Seven Mile Drive just after 6 p.m.

Investigators said they spoke with the victim who told them that an older woman was not satisfied with her Whopper and was screaming at the victim while standing at the counter. The victim said she asked Black to stop yelling so that she could help her, records show.

The victim turned around, which is when Black threw the sandwich and said, “Shut up you Black (expletive)” as she stormed out with her husband and left in white Ram pick-up, according to the arrest report. Police said several witnesses backed up the victim’s claims and also heard Black use a racial slur.

Surveillance video caught the license plate on the Ram pick-up, which police said they used to track down Black and positively ID her from her driver’s license photo matched against video from inside the restaurant.

Police interviewed Black after she was read her Miranda Rights. The woman said that she was upset with the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper and confronted the victim at the counter, according to the report. Black told police she was angry that the worker was not fixing the issues and stated she “had the burger in my hand and tossed it at her.”