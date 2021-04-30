DeLand officer suggested dating violence victim ‘skip town’ instead of pressing charges, review finds

DeLAND, Fla. – A DeLand police officer treated a victim of dating violence as if “she were in the wrong” and told her it was best if she left town after a violent encounter with her ex-boyfriend, according to an internal affairs investigation into the officer’s response to the October 2020 incident.

Officer Illya Kryshchenko, 25, was called to the police department lobby for a report of a battery on Oct. 6, 2020. Selena Robinette, a victim advocate for the department, had encountered the victim and her mother in the lobby as she was leaving for the day and set them up in an interview room so they could file a police report.

Robinette said the victim was there to press charges against her ex-boyfriend after he grabbed her by the neck and hit her in the face. The woman had bruising on her face, neck and was suffering from a concussion, according to Robinette.

The internal affairs investigation was first reported by the Daytona Beach News-Journal along with body camera video of the officer’s interaction with the victim. According to the News-Journal, Kryshchenko was heard on body camera saying the victim “did it to herself” for trying to “take over somebody’s husband” prior to entering the interview room.

The internal affairs investigation report shows the victim previously dated the man before she left for North Carolina. They continued to communicate, and he was married but told the victim they were separated, she said. When the victim returned to DeLand last October they made plans to meet at his home.

The victim’s ex asked her to go get food for them and when she returned, her abuser’s wife had pulled up and told her “that’s right (expletive), he called me over here,” and the victim’s ex then grabbed her throat and threw her to the ground, according to the victim. The man’s wife then jumped on her and started punching her, she told the officer of the incident.

The victim told the officer she believed she had been “set up” because other people at the home were recording the attack, but Kryshchenko did not seek to obtain the video which would prove the victim’s account, according to the investigation. He also mentioned he would get a camera to document the victim’s injuries but never did so, according to the body camera video.

