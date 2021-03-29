Man found stabbed after crash; 60-year-old faces murder charge, DeLand police say

DeLAND, Fla. – One man is dead and another man was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a stabbing outside a DeLand convenience store, according to police.

Officers said they found Terrill Zimmerman, 39, stabbed multiple times after a car crashed in the lawn of a home near the intersection of South Clara and West Bedford avenues.

Police said officers and EMTs performed lifesaving measures, but Zimmerman died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators discovered Zimmerman had been stabbed outside a convenience store on South Florida Avenue, according to a news release.

During the course of their investigation, officers said they identified Mack Smith Jr., 60, as a suspect and tracked him to a home near the store. Investigators said they executed a search warrant and found several pieces of evidence from the stabbing inside the man’s home, but Smith was not there.

Police found Smith a short time later and arrested him, records show.

Smith is jailed without bond while facing a second-degree murder charge.