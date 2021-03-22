Second arrest made in beating outside DeLand barbershop

DeLAND, Fla. – Another man has been arrested months after a barber with disabilities was beaten and robbed outside the shop where he worked, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The Dec. 13, 2020 attack was caught on video, which showed two men approach the victim outside First Class Barber Shop on New York Avenue.

[TRENDING: Police fire pepper balls at Fla. spring breakers | Buc-ee’s opens in Daytona Beach | Data: AstraZeneca effective for all ages]

Ad

Police said Damian Crafton, who was arrested Friday, punched the victim several times, leaving him with a broken nose and other injuries.

As the victim was on the ground, Malik Sanchez ran over and stole his car keys, according to the report. Sanchez was arrested in February and by that time, police had identified Crafton as a suspect but hadn’t yet located him since he was believed to be in Texas.

Christopher Vest works with the victim and said he saw the attack happen.

“The perpetrators were sitting there for at least 30 minutes at least watching him,” Vest said. “He (Crafton) asked him if the barbershop was opened first and then hit him with brass knuckles and then once he was down on the ground, the other suspect came up, grabbed a hold of his stuff and then took off.”

Ad

Crafton is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.