1 man arrested in DeLand attack, robbery; second suspect still sought

Deland police are working to identify two people believed to be involved in a weekend robbery. (Deland Police Department)

DeLAND, Fla. – One of the two men suspected of attacking and beating a 43-year-old man with physical disabilities was arrested Thursday, according to DeLand police.

The attack happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday outside 1 First Class Barber Shop, at 120 E. New York Ave.

The victim called police about 40 minutes after the attack, saying two men beat him up and stole his cash and car keys, authorities said.

DeLand police said surveillance video from a nearby business shows a man in a white T-Shirt punching the victim several times. A second assailant approached the victim and rummaged through the man’s pockets, police said.

The culprits then ran south through a parking lot, according to police.

The victim, who suffered a broken nose and two black eyes, was admitted to AdventHealth DeLand and was later released, police said.

A warrant shows police identified Richard Sharp, 21, of Daytona Beach as one of the two men in the video. He was arrested Thursday.

Volusia County Jail records show Sharp has been arrested 10 times since 2017. He was most recently arrested on Nov. 23 for trespassing. His previous arrests have included grand theft, trespassing and other non-violent charges.

One of the assailants was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. The other was wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweatpants. Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the other man in the video.

First Class Barber Shop is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call DeLand police at 386-626-7422.