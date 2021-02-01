62ºF

Man dies after fight at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club near DeLand

Volusia County deputies investigate customer’s death

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

DeLAND, Fla. – A customer at a Volusia County gentlemen’s club died after being involved in a fight, according to deputies.

The altercation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club at 3705 N. U.S. 17, north of DeLand.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the club and later died.

“Details of the investigation are not being released at this point while detectives continue to actively pursue leads,” deputies said in a statement.

