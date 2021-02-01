Man dies after fight at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club near DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – A customer at a Volusia County gentlemen’s club died after being involved in a fight, according to deputies.

The altercation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club at 3705 N. U.S. 17, north of DeLand.

[TRENDING: Missing toddlers pulled from Fla. pond | 30s alert! Cold front blasts into Central Fla. | How to register for vaccine in Fla.]

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the club and later died.

Ad

“Details of the investigation are not being released at this point while detectives continue to actively pursue leads,” deputies said in a statement.