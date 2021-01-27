Spotted: Bat-wielding man beating Volusia Sheriff’s Office vehicles

DELAND, Fla. – A man was spotted beating several Volusia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles with a bat Wednesday.
Deputies said the man was seen at their District 4 headquarters in Deltona.
The man can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey athletic shorts.
Deputies are asking for the public to help them identify the man.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact the VCSO at 386-248-1777 or 386-860-7030.
This morning, a visitor to our District 4 headquarters in Deltona used a baseball bat on several Sheriff's Office vehicles. Let us know if you recognize him. Give us a call at 386-248-1777 or 386-860-7030. pic.twitter.com/6KucqeyubU— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 27, 2021
More photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5u4K9sFt01— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 27, 2021