Spotted: Bat-wielding man beating Volusia Sheriff’s Office vehicles

Deputies attempting to identify man

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Man beats Volusia County vehicles with bat
DELAND, Fla. – A man was spotted beating several Volusia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles with a bat Wednesday.

Deputies said the man was seen at their District 4 headquarters in Deltona.

The man can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey athletic shorts.

Deputies are asking for the public to help them identify the man.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the VCSO at 386-248-1777 or 386-860-7030.

