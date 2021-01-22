Volusia teen to be sentenced in slaying of his mother

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy is expected to be formally sentenced on first-degree murder charges Friday in Volusia County.

Gregory Ramos last month entered a guilty plea for murder and two other charges in the death of his mother.

Deputies said Ramos was 15 years old when he strangled Gail Cleavenger to death after an argument over his bad grades.

Ramos then buried his mother’s body at a nearby church.

Investigators said Ramos initially reported his mother missing, but he eventually confessed to the crime.

Ramos was charged as an adult and could have faced up to life in prison, but after a deal with prosecutors, his sentence will likely be reduced to 45 years.