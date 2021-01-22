Scholarship created in memory of Volusia superintendent who died from COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A scholarship has been made in the memory of former Volusia County Schools Superintendent Tom Russell, who died last year after contracting COVID-19.

He worked with the district for 28 years. At the time of his death, 60-year-old Russell was the principal at Flagler-Palm Coast High.

“Mr. Russell was a tireless supporter of our Foundation and the students, teachers and staff in the district. With support from our community, his friends and colleagues, it is our desire for this to become a perpetual scholarship fund,” the Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools wrote in a statement.

The scholarship will be for seniors at high schools in Volusia County who want to earn a teaching degree.

“Tom Russell loved his FPC family. He influenced so many lives in both Flagler and Volusia” a colleague of Russell said at a memorial service in December 2020.

Russell initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16, 2020 and said he was initially experiencing mild symptoms. He died less than a month later on Dec. 9, 2020.