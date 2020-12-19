‘He influenced so many lives in both Flagler and Volusia:’ Former superintendent remembered at memorial service

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A somber feeling filled the Daytona Beach stadium by students, teachers, and friends of the former Volusia County School Superintendent and Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal.

“The evidence of this good and faithful servant is seen in this magnificent and powerful gathering tonight,” one speaker said.

But there was still optimism shared through memories projected on a giant screen and by those close to Tom Russell.

“Tom Russell loved his FPC family. He influenced so many lives in both Flagler and Volusia” a colleague of Russell said.

Flagler County schools announced the 60-year-old died on Dec. 9, following a COVID-19 diagnosis in November. Some described how they were swept away by his ease and command as an educator during a career that spanned decades.

“He was resilient, strong, impactful, amazing, incredible and one who always put others first.”

Russell’s son Alex joined the chorus of people recognizing and mourning the loss of his father, and the impact it has had on his family.

“My mom, 2020 hasn’t been kind to her, but she has been a rock,” Alex Russell said.

From the pitcher’s mound, Russell’s son Alex shared stories about his father’s wide-ranging life distinguished by love for his family and academic community.