Flagler Palm Coast High principal tests positive for COVID-19

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Palm Coast High principal Tom Russell says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms that include fevers, coughing and headaches.

The school posted a message from Russell on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Russell said he went into quarantine on Nov. 9 due to contact tracing that wasn’t connected with campus and then on Monday, he tested positive.

[TRENDING: Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective | Sheriff says deputy ‘forced to fire,’ killing 2 teens | Mom abandons baby at stranger’s house]

“So far this is a mild case of COVID-19 if there is such a thing. Allow me to be blunt this is nothing like the flu," Russell wrote. "Covid wrecks the body in so many ways and never the same way twice.”

He said he’s been experiencing fever, chills, cramps, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, coughing, headaches, a loss of focus and problems communicating when speaking.

He hopes that by being transparent about his condition, the campus community won’t speculate online.

“There is so much information being passed along via social media these days, including my case. Everything you read on these channels or share from these pages is not always correct. Since the day I began, I have been open and honest with our students, staff, and families and I will continue to do so,” Russell wrote.

He thanked everyone who has wished him well during his recovery.

“I am excited to go to work every day because I love our students and staff. I cannot wait to return to FPC following my recovery,” he wrote, ending with a reminder to follow CDC guidelines.

The most recent numbers provided by Flagler Schools show 10 students and three staff members positive for COVID-19.