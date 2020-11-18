Coronavirus: Carnival cancels early 2021 cruises

ORLANDO, Fla. – Carnival said Wednesday that as it continues to outline plans to sail with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it has notified guests that is has canceled cruises planned for early next year.

In a statement released on Twitter, the cruise line said it continues to “build and implement our plan to meet the requirements of the ‘Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations.'” The framework was issued by the CDC on Oct. 30.

Carnival said as it works to meet operational health and safety standards, it has canceled additional cruises for the first part of 2021, including cruises leaving from homeports from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30.

Additionally, embarkations from ports in Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego have been canceled through Feb. 28. Sailings on the Carnival Legend out of Tampa have also been suspended through March 26.

Carnival said it’s focusing on resuming operations at a limited number of ports, including Port Canaveral and Miami, with hopes to later focus on Galveston.

Important update regarding early 2021 U.S. sailings. pic.twitter.com/Dra9jpXgCj — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) November 18, 2020

All guests affected by the changes have been notified, according to Carnival.

“We appreciate the support of our guests, travel advisor partners, and local officials in homeports and destinations," Carnival said in a statement.