Volusia County health officials to host vaccination event in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Officials are gearing up for three more days of vaccinations next week at the Fairgrounds site in DeLand.

Site leaders say reservations for Monday are already booked, but registration will open up again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Those appointments will be to schedule vaccinations Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.

“We’re still not receiving the vaccine as much and as quickly as we would like,” said Volusia County Public Protection Director Joe Pozzo in a news release. “The demand is far greater than the supplies we’re being provided right now. We’ve been assured that in time, that will change. But for now, we’re continuing to deploy the vaccine into the community just as soon as it gets here.”

County leaders said in a news release they are expecting 2,300 doses next week for distribution, approximately 2,000 doses less than last week.

However, additional doses instead will be sent to the Publix locations that also are offering the vaccine in Volusia County. The Publix stores also are expected to receive an additional allotment.

“We understand the frustration of residents who haven’t been able to secure a reservation yet,” added Pozzo. “We’re frustrated too. The demand for the vaccine still far exceeds the supply, which is being controlled by the state and federal government. But the good news is that with each local vaccination event, that’s more people getting their shots and fewer people seeking a reservation the next time around.”

Volusia County officials are also working with the state on a faith-based vaccine deployment where local houses of worship will assist with getting shots to people 65 and older in minority groups.

“When we see an opportunity to increase our vaccinations in the county, we’re going to do that,” Pozzo said.

Read below for details on the vaccination event:

Registration details:

Registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

People can register online at countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com or call 866-345-0345.

Registrants are required to complete a screening and consent form prior to receiving a vaccination. People can visit volusiahealth.com/shots to review and print forms.

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County will return to this location in 28 days to offer the second dose to those who are due.

Vaccine event location:

Volusia County Fairgrounds (entrance off Prevatt Avenue)

3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand

Vaccination dates:

Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29

Those eligible:

Florida residents 65 years and older.

For questions specific to the Fairgrounds vaccination event, including information on upcoming appointments, call 866-345-0345 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.