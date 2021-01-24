Man arrested, charged with murder after 63-year-old Volusia man went missing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man went missing in Volusia County.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Harris Jr., 20, was taken into custody Saturday for the murder of 63-year-old Bobby Scott.

Scott’s husband reported him missing after he didn’t come home for an entire day, deputies said.

Deputies found Scott’s vehicle in Deland, two days after he was reported missing. Harris, who was in possession of the vehicle, told deputies that Scott loaned it to him Sunday.

“Harris added that he had not had contact with Scott since then,” deputies said. “Detectives then made contact with Scott’s husband who said Scott never loaned his vehicle to anyone.”

According to investigators, Scott met Harris via a dating app and the two agreed to meet up Sunday.

“After Scott and Harris met up, Scott was never heard from again,” deputies added.

Harris is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

“Detectives are actively pursuing all leads in reference to Scott’s missing body,” deputies said.