Missing 63-year-old Volusia man could be in Orlando area, deputies say

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said Bobby Scott has been missing since Sunday.

He was last seen leaving his house in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. this past Sunday and it was believed he was going to the DeLand area to meet someone, according to investigators.

[TRENDING: Biden will move to reverse these Trump policies | Here’s how to register for COVID-19 vaccine | At least part-time residency required for vaccine in FL]

Investigators said his cell phone and vehicle have been found, but no one has seen or heard from Scott.

Deputies said it is possible Scott traveled to the Orlando area.

Anyone with information about Scott is asked to call 386-254-1537 and type in extension 11842.