Red light runner hits DeLand K-9 officer’s patrol vehicle

Officer suffers minor injuries

Adrienne Cutway
, Web Editor

Volusia County
DeLAND, Fla. – A driver who ran a red light struck a DeLand Police Department sergeant’s patrol vehicle Tuesday night, according to city officials.

The crash happened at International Speedway Boulevard and Amelia Avenue.

Records show Sgt. Richard Cody suffered minor injuries while his K-9 partner, Daro, was not injured. The other driver is expected to be OK and was treated at AdventHealth DeLand, same as Cody.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

