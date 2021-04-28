Red light runner hits DeLand K-9 officer’s patrol vehicle

DeLAND, Fla. – A driver who ran a red light struck a DeLand Police Department sergeant’s patrol vehicle Tuesday night, according to city officials.

The crash happened at International Speedway Boulevard and Amelia Avenue.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Records show Sgt. Richard Cody suffered minor injuries while his K-9 partner, Daro, was not injured. The other driver is expected to be OK and was treated at AdventHealth DeLand, same as Cody.

Ad

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.