Astronauts talk about SpaceX splashdown, 6 months in space

NASA astronaut Victor Glover is helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship after he, NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, Sunday, May 2, 2021. NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission was the first crew rotation flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

How was the ride? That’s what everyone wants to know from the three NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut who arrived home via SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft this week.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi became the first long-duration crew to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida and arrive at the International Space Station in their capsule Dragon Resilience.

The Crew-1 mission astronauts arrived back on Earth early Sunday morning during the first nighttime splashdown in over 50 years. They had been on station since their November launch from Kennedy Space Center.

After recovery teams retrieved the Dragon from the Gulf of Mexico, the astronauts were then flown home to be reunited with their families in Houston.

For the first time since their journey, the Crew-1 astronauts talked to reporters about their nearly 6-month mission and the experience flying with SpaceX under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Three out of four astronauts said they were ready to go again.

Glover, a first time space flyer, said he’s not quite ready to go right back up yet but his zero-gravity experience was awe-inspiring for all 167 days.

