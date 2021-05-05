Florida Legislature sets plans for gambling special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – House and Senate leaders Wednesday set the stage for a special legislative session to consider a gambling deal that Gov. Ron DeSantis hammered out with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, issued a formal joint proclamation to bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee during the week of May 17. The 30-year gambling “compact,” announced April 23, includes allowing sports betting in the state.

“As you are aware, on April 23, 2021, Gov. DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida executed a historic new 30-year gaming compact that restores the state’s relationship with the tribe, preserves and offers new opportunities for Florida’s legacy pari-mutuel industry and provides substantial new revenues for the state of Florida,” Simpson said in a memo to senators Wednesday.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is slated May 17 to take up the deal, with the issue going to the Senate floor the following day, according to a schedule released by the Senate.

Sprowls said in a memo that he will appoint one or more select committees to consider the wide-ranging compact, with time set aside for committees to meet on May 17 and May 18. The proposal will go to the House floor on May 19, according to a schedule released by the House.

With the complexity --- and potential high financial stakes --- of the compact, the House also plans to hold online courses next week for lawmakers to better understand a series of gambling issues.

Under the compact, the state is expected to receive at least $2.5 billion within five years, with the tribe serving as a hub for sports betting and also getting benefits such as being able to add three facilities to its Hard Rock casino in Hollywood.