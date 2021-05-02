The Weekly: Breaking down Florida’s legislative session

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s 60-day legislative session ended Friday with lawmakers agreeing on a $101.5 billion budget.

News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth for “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to talk about the budget, as well as other legislation passed over the last two months.

Clark also explains Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal with the Seminole tribe, how it could bring legalized sports betting to Florida, and why the deal may face legal challenges.

