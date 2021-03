Orlando City SC releases pre-season schedule

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORL,ANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC on Wednesday announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Led by Head Coach Oscar Pareja, the Lions began preseason on Monday at Osceola Heritage Park. The preseason will also feature an eight-day trip to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for training and a scrimmage.

All preseason scrimmages will be closed-door.

2021 Orlando City SC Preseason Schedule

Mon., March 1 First Training of 2021 | Orlando City SC Training Ground

Sun., March 7 Depart for IMG Academy

Mon., March 15 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Philadelphia Union Return from Bradenton

Thurs., March 18 Preseason Scrimmage vs. New York City FC

Sat., March 27 Preseason Scrimmage vs. TBA

Wed., March 31 Preseason Scrimmage vs. FC Cincinnati

Sat., April 3 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Chicago Fire FC

Tues., April 6 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Miami FC

Fri., April 9 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Minnesota United FC

Sat., April 17 Start of MLS Regular Season

