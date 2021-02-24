PGA golfer from Winter Park reacts to news after Tiger Woods injured in crash

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The golf world is reacting to the crash of one of the biggest stars to ever play the game.

Law enforcement in Los Angeles County said Tiger Woods was behind the wheel of a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV overturning several times.

Investigators said Woods is expected to survive.

With Woods’ influence on the game, Winter Park native turned professional golfer Sam Ryder said Tiger influenced him to play the sport.

“I think he’s one of the biggest reasons why I play on the PGA tour right now,” Ryder said. “We are just hoping that he could compete if that’s possible and if he can’t, that he’s just healthy and can be involved with the game.”

Ryder said he was practicing on Tuesday when his caddy informed him that Woods had been in a vehicle crash.

“Lucky to be maybe alive right now based on what I’ve heard about the crash. I think it could have been terrible, so that really puts things into perspective for him and he’s got two kids that I think he wants to see grow up,” Ryder said.

Ryder said in elementary school, he wrote a book report on a Tiger Woods biography, adding that he’s hopeful for his recovery.

“He made golf cooler. He made golf athletic. He you know took the game to another level with popularity. He brought so much much business to the game.”

Ryder said his interactions with Woods have been limited but said his influence on the game is unlike anyone else who has ever played golf.