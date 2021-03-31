Students 16 and older can soon get vaccinated at Lake County schools

Jennifer Lira, left, a childcare specialist in the Spring Branch Independent School District, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from nurse Carolyn Roy during a vaccination drive for education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Students 16 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at school starting next week, according to a news release from the school district.

The announcement comes days before Florida is set to expand its vaccine eligibility to include anyone 16 and older.

Lake County School officials said Pfizer vaccines will be offered at high schools across the county beginning Monday and based on the following distribution schedule:

Eustis High School from 3-6 p.m. 1st dose 4/5 2nd dose 4/26

South Lake High School from 3-6 p.m. 1st dose 4/6 2nd dose 4/27

Leesburg High School from 3-6 p.m. 1st dose 4/6 2nd dose 4/27

Lake Minneola High School from 2-6 p.m. 1st dose 4/7 2nd dose 4/28

Tavares High School from 3-6 p.m. 1st dose 4/8 2nd dose 4/29



Vaccines will also be offered to all school employees.

Officials said notifications were sent to employees and parents on Wednesday, along with a fact sheet about the vaccine and consent forms that must be completed beforehand and brought to the vaccination sites. Students ages 16 and 17 hoping to get vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, the release said.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18. The company announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

