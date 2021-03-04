Teachers in Lake County line up for coronavirus vaccine

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers and school staff 50 and older are getting their vaccines in Lake County, thanks to a partnership between the Lake County school district and the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.

Aaron Kissler, the Health Officer for the FDOH in Lake County, said they are following the governor’s executive order, meaning school staff 50 years old and up can sign up for a vaccine at their site off of Republic Drive.

“We have about 2,600 employees that are eligible based on the age grouping, and I know yesterday we did several hundred, so (of) those eligible we’re hoping that everybody will come and take advantage of the opportunity,” Lake County Schools superintendent Diane Kornegay said Thursday.

Kornegay said all eligible employees were sent a form to bring with them to the vaccination site.

She said they were also asked to bring their school ID, so that they can verify that they are employees, and said they also need to verify age.

In terms of which employees are able to be vaccinated at the site, Kornegay said they haven’t had any confusion.

“I think we did a good job communicating to our employees actually who was eligible, they’ve been coming through without any problems,” Kornegay said.

While Kissler said the site is following the governor’s executive order, he said there could be some age exceptions for those with underlying health issues or comorbidities.

“It depends, we’re trying to work with the new medical conditions as well, so if they did have a situation where the doctor recommended, we are taking that into account,” Kissler said.

President Joe Biden recently asked that all K-12 teachers and other school employees, regardless of age, get vaccinated before the end of the month. Publix, CVS and several other sites across the state are offering shots to those workers. Click here for more details.