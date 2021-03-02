Lake County Schools offer COVID-19 vaccine to employees at least 50 years old

TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County Schools is offering the COVID-19 vaccines to district- and school-based employees who are at least 50 years old.

Distribution of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible employees begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.

The announcement comes one day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-47, which expands vaccination in Florida to include K-12 school employees in the 50-plus age group.

The vaccine is being given only to Lake County Schools’ eligible employees at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6803 Old Highway 441 in Mount Dora, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

It is also being given at the Amazon Distribution Center, 7453 Republic Drive in Groveland, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday; from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday; and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Eligible employees have been assigned a time, date and location based on their work site. They must show a work identification and bring completed paperwork to receive the vaccine.

“We are thankful for the partnership we have with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County and are grateful to them and to Gov. DeSantis for making this vaccine available to this group of employees,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “We look forward to extending this opportunity to more of our employees in the near future.”

