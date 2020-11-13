FDLE investigating Brevard deputy-involved shooting reported in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A deputy-involved shooting was reported Friday afternoon in Cocoa but few details have been released from local or state law enforcement.

The shooting happened at Stetson Drive near Exeter Drive around 1 p.m. Cocoa police said it happened within the city but it was a Brevard County deputy-involved shooting.

In video obtained by News 6 a woman can be heard crying and multiple Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies and Cocoa police officers are scene around a home on Stetson Drive. The area was cordoned off by crime scene tape and an ambulance was outside the home.

“It happened in our city so we asked FDLE to investigate as with all police shootings that occur in our jurisdiction,” a Cocoa Police Department spokesperson said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed it is investigating an office-involved shooting.

“At this time we have no further details to provide as our investigation is active,” an FDLE public information officer said.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office officials said its crime scene unit was assisting FDLE.

