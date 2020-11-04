Missing toddler dies after being found in lake, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after being found in a lake, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child wandered away from an apartment and ended up in the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not provide information on what time the child wandered away, when he was found or where he was found.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.