Missing toddler dies after being found in lake, Brevard deputies say

Boy wandered away from apartment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after being found in a lake, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child wandered away from an apartment and ended up in the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not provide information on what time the child wandered away, when he was found or where he was found.

