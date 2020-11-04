Voters re-approve Brevard County’s half-cent surtax

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County residents have voted to extend a half-cent surtax for a school board referendum on their November ballot.

On behalf of the more than 9,000 employees and 70,000 students who make up Brevard Public Schools, we want to express our sincere appreciation to the voters of Brevard County who supported an extension of the sales surtax for another six years. #YourMoneyatWorkBPS pic.twitter.com/qrpUzE9RV2 — Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) November 4, 2020

[LIVE RACE RESULTS: Scroll to bottom of story to see all race returns]

RACE DETAILS BELOW

Voters in Brevard County will have to decide whether to extend a half-cent surtax for a school board referendum on their November ballot.

The half-cent surtax was approved by voters in 2014. The reason for the initial referendum was to upgrade aging schools, school security and technology, according to the district.

The surtax is shared with charter schools based on proportionate share or district enrollment, according to the county’s board of elections.

If reapproved, the surtax would be monitored by an independent citizen oversight committee.

The district has 9,300 employees and 73,000 students across 83 schools and 12 charter schools.

“We are immensely appreciative of the trust and support that our community has demonstrated through this historic vote,” former Superintendent Brian Binggeli said in a statement after the referendum was initially approved in 2014. “We are committed to using this revenue efficiently and transparently to protect the community’s investment in our facilities while we continue to provide quality educational opportunities for the children we serve.”