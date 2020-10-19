What to know about Florida’s Amendment 6: Transfer of veteran benefits to surviving spouses

There are two amendments on the Florida 2020 general election ballot that address Homestead property tax benefits, Amendment 6 is one of those but is specifically for spouses of deceased veterans.

Amendment 6 would ensure the beneficiaries of veterans with combat-related disabilities would continue to receive Homestead tax benefits after the death of the veteran.

Here’s the ballot summary:

“Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.”

Here’s how you should vote on the measure, depending on whether you support or oppose it, according to Ballotpedia.

A “yes” vote supports allowing a Homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

A “no” vote opposes allowing a Homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

Amendment 6 is one of six amendments Florida voters can expect to see on their ballot in the general election, and the language included with the other ballot measures may be just as difficult for voters to interpret on Election Day, which is why they’re encouraged to brush up on the ballot measures before heading to the polls.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

