Flagler County shares vaccine process at Fairgrounds as vaccine appointments become more available

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – If you have an upcoming vaccination appointment in Flagler County, officials want to make sure you know what to expect before heading to the Fairgrounds.

“At this point in time, the entire process takes place from within your vehicle under large tents,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

While the State of Florida – through its Department of Health-Flagler – is responsible for vaccination appointments and administration, the county continues to provide logistical and public information support.

Appointments are currently limited to those 65 and older as well as health care workers who have contact with patients. Those with an appointment will stay inside their car and follow the directions of the signs.

Drivers will be directed through the following stations:

Appointment verification and paperwork provision.

Paperwork signature and medical review.

Vaccination (shot) administration. Appointments for second doses will also be provided at this time.

Waiting area – recipients will be monitored for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.

According to officials, the entire process can typically take under one hour from the scheduled appointment time.

For those in Flager County who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have not yet registered, please visit www.FlaglerCounty.org/covid for details or call the state appointment hotline at 866-201-1541.

If you’re outside Flagler County and interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine but don’t know where to start, click or tap here for a breakdown of the process in each Central Florida county.

